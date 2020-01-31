Global  

Robinhood suffers another outage as markets plunge amid coronavirus fears

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Popular trading app, Robinhood faced another outage amid stock market plunge due to massive sell-offs. This follows a systemwide outage on March 2.
Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage [Video]Robinhood App Has Systemwide Outage

Robinhood, a popular trading app among millennials, experienced a major outage Monday morning and told users the app was experiencing a systemwide outage. The outage lasted for nearly the entire day..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:27Published

Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge [Video]Virus fears, weak data spark 600-pt Dow plunge

Wall Street had its biggest one-day drop since October, capping off the worst January in four years as coronavirus fears, economic jitters and disappointing earnings fueled investor anxiety. Conway G...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Robinhood crippled by another major outage as markets absorb historic sell-off

Robinhood crippled by another major outage as markets absorb historic sell-off** · *Robinhood, the popular commission-free stock-trading app, experienced another major outage Monday morning. * · *Trading is down for equities,...
Business Insider

Furious Robinhood users are slamming the commission-free trading service, which has been partially offline for hours as the market rebounds from coronavirus dip

Furious Robinhood users are slamming the commission-free trading service, which has been partially offline for hours as the market rebounds from coronavirus dip· Robinhood, the trading app popular with millennials, experienced a major outage on Monday that locked iOS, Android, and web users out of trading for several...
Business Insider


cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Robinhood stock-trading app suffers another outage as markets plunge https://t.co/Kt5mWdtjGo via @nypost 26 minutes ago

eOption

eOption Robinhood's trading systems were down AGAIN today?! Don't delay -it's time to give eOption a try! eOption's trading… https://t.co/3ToLeEPLJ9 1 hour ago

MamaGG

Georgia McCabe Trading platform Robinhood suffers another outage–on one of the most volatile days the stock market has seen… https://t.co/nlxnLImYl8 2 hours ago

lauramandaro

Laura Mandaro RT @JeffKauflin: Robinhood suffers another outage on a historic trading day: https://t.co/qO0LWQztpn 2 hours ago

AshelyR09501613

Ashely Ruiz RT @JonathonTrugman: Robinhood stock-trading app suffers another outage as markets plunge https://t.co/pgdeZ4gugZ via @nypost 2 hours ago

carletonenglish

Carleton English RT @ThorntonMcEnery: Maybe trading platforms conceived during a 12 year bull market are not made for days like these... https://t.co/0rpfvR… 2 hours ago

AzfarLabib

Azfar Labib RT @FastCompany: Trading platform Robinhood suffers another outage–on one of the most volatile days the stock market has seen https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Robinhood stock-trading app suffers another outage as markets plunge https://t.co/8v6Iz657u6 https://t.co/cYVomtVuXj 3 hours ago

