Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > US Status as World's No. 1 Oil Producer in Danger

US Status as World's No. 1 Oil Producer in Danger

Newsmax Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
For more than two years, the U.S. has been the world's No. 1 oil producer, a status often hailed proudly by President Donald Trump. Now, the crown is at risk. The standing of the U.S. has largely been based on a concession from Saudi Arabia, which orchestrated output curbs...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil crashes after Saudi Arabia launches price war

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is attempting to punish Russia, the world's second-largest producer.
Hindu


Tweets about this

ShashiDyamani

Shashidhar Dyamani RT @ApostateRidvan: "Jews are more dangerous than AIDS, Coronavirus, Cholera and all the diseases of this world. If you want to be saved fr… 2 seconds ago

fucksqaud

lucid. RT @wonderofscience: A massive sandstorm covering the Sahara Desert seen from space makes the Earth look like an alien world. https://t.co/… 2 seconds ago

Michael_Crooks6

Michael Crooks It’s really unfortunate that at this time of a world emergency. The British Government still think they are on the… https://t.co/2cKIUz17Pv 2 seconds ago

snowtarks

BLACKSWAN RT @BTSoverlord: BTS WORLD DOMINATION BTS WORLD DOMINATION BTS WORLD DOMINATION BTS WORLD DOMINATION BTS WORLD DOMINATION BTS WORLD DO… 2 seconds ago

Pinky_shyn

Moony⁷ RT @yeopiphany: You can actually say your faves are Global Artist when they are included in this chart. Numbers don't lie, mediaplay isn't… 2 seconds ago

Ali56981181

Ali RT @AsiManshiFan1: Sydney get ready on demand 50B World wide and #J_hind_Films_Presents #Bohemia the King Of Punjab rap👑and the Newest Hott… 2 seconds ago

Sunsei13

Sunsei☯🉐🈲🈚㊗ RT @IamMzilikazi: RISE and SHINE: Let the whole world know who we are 7 https://t.co/EQTR1fKMBr 2 seconds ago

notailmermaid

SEAFOAM RT @Linnie_MyName: BTS WORLD DOMINATION #KCA #VoteBTSGlobal @BTS_twt https://t.co/I8G9nBCNrY 2 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.