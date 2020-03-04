Global  

Mortgage Refinance Applications Soar 79% Amid Record-Low Rates

Newsmax Wednesday, 11 March 2020
Americans scrambled to refinance their home loans last week as the interest rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to match a record low.
Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows [Video]Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

The mortgage buyer said Thursday that a 30-year fixed mortgage fell from a 3.45% average rate last week to 3.29% this week.

Mortgage rates hit record low as peak season approaches [Video]Mortgage rates hit record low as peak season approaches

Mortgage rates hit an all-time low as peak real-estate season approaches

Mortgage refinances surge 26% as people scramble to take advantage of plunging interest rates

Mortgage refinances surge 26% as people scramble to take advantage of plunging interest rates· *Weekly mortgage refinance applications surged 26% last week according to data released Wednesday by the Mortgage Bankers Association.* · *Coronavirus fears...
Long-term mortgage rates tumble to a record low as coronavirus rattles investor nerves

Long-term mortgage rates tumble to a record low as coronavirus rattles investor nerves** · *The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage **fell to 3.29% from 3.45% this week, according to data published Thursday by Freddie Mac.* · *It's the...
