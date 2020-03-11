Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Tax deadline extension mulled as coronavirus spreads

Tax deadline extension mulled as coronavirus spreads

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Most Americans have yet to file their tax returns, and many rely on IRS field offices or in-person help to do so.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Officials Asking IRS to Delay Tax Filing Deadline Amid Coronavirus [Video]Officials Asking IRS to Delay Tax Filing Deadline Amid Coronavirus

President Trump is proposing an economic stimulus plan to Congress to help taxpayers.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:51Published

Reports: Treasury Considers Delaying Tax Filing Deadline Due To Coronavirus [Video]Reports: Treasury Considers Delaying Tax Filing Deadline Due To Coronavirus

The U.S. Treasury is considering pushing back the upcoming tax filing deadline to curb the financial impact of coronavirus on American households and businesses, two people familiar with the plans told..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Treasury considers delaying tax day deadline over coronavirus

Treasury and White House officials have discussed the idea of extending the tax deadline as the administration considers measures to relieve financial pressure...
Seattle Times

Reports: Tax Filing Deadline May Be Extended Over Coronavirus

The U.S. Treasury is considering pushing back the upcoming tax filing deadline to curb the financial impact of coronavirus on American households and businesses,...
cbs4.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Krickette01

Lorena Dorman RT @jilevin: Tax deadline extension mulled as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/h9L6tLoCxj 23 minutes ago

everydaycpatax

EveryDayCPA.com Tax deadline extension mulled as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/LiGrGkl1KM https://t.co/6Iuz3k81jS 26 minutes ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith Tax deadline extension mulled as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/9ANG4LJAeR 1 hour ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Tax deadline extension mulled as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/l9BQgjyd0j https://t.co/aKzhJsIVOI 1 hour ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith Tax deadline extension mulled as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/95I9Qnr88B 1 hour ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Tax deadline extension mulled as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/h9L6tLoCxj 1 hour ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Tax deadline extension mulled as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/apXmH4Zout via @CBSNews https://t.co/lan2HNwna0 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.