Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > College Towns to Clear Out With Virus Upending Local Businesses

College Towns to Clear Out With Virus Upending Local Businesses

Newsmax Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus is upending college campuses, as schools including Harvard and Amherst move to online classes and tell most students not to return to campus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Lebron James Responds After College Basketball Game Played Without Crowd Due To Virus Fears

Lebron James Responds After College Basketball Game Played Without Crowd Due To Virus Fears 02:18

 Because of Coronavirus fears, the only people at a recent college basketball game were players, refs, employees and media members. (2:18) WCCO Mid-Morning – March 9, 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Solano County Declares Emergency Following Possible Community Spread Virus Case [Video]Solano County Declares Emergency Following Possible Community Spread Virus Case

Solano County has declared a local emergency Thursday after the a resident contracted the coronavirus from unknown origins.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:38Published

Local Schools Sending CDC Guidelines Regarding Coronavirus [Video]Local Schools Sending CDC Guidelines Regarding Coronavirus

After a student at Layfayette College may have tested positive for Coronavirus, local schools such as Pine Richland are sending students and families Centers For Disease Control guidelines regarding..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BarmakN

Barmak Nassirian College Towns to Clear Out as Virus Upends Local Businesses. https://t.co/Qk4eDy2sQf 10 minutes ago

eutemio3

eutemio RT @QuickTake: Here's how the #coronavirus is upending college campuses around the U.S. More via @business: https://t.co/NRosH9epID https:/… 19 minutes ago

eutemio3

eutemio RT @QuickTake: The #coronavirus could hurt college campuses around the U.S. More @business: https://t.co/HgdJguESUA https://t.co/ct6zieQ15e 20 minutes ago

eutemio3

eutemio RT @QuickTake: Here's how the #coronavirus is upending college campuses around the U.S. More @business: https://t.co/ZB7vTjXgur https://t.… 23 minutes ago

smlundberg

S.M. Lundberg RT @BloombergTV: Are parents and students prepared to move learning online as more schools are shut to fight the coronavirus spread? Bloomb… 42 minutes ago

TokaiFujiBroker

Tokai Fuji Brokerage College Towns to Clear Out as Virus Upends Local Businesses https://t.co/PFULSFrszg 1 hour ago

Tuhin46839534

Tuhin RT @JoeMysak: College towns are likely to be hit hard as nearby campuses clear out and students stay away over coronavirus concerns https:/… 1 hour ago

JPfefferMerrill

Jacqueline Pfeffer Merrill RT @JanetLorin: College towns are likely to be hit hard as nearby campuses clear out and students stay away over coronavirus concerns https… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.