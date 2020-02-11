Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Chick-fil-A to sell its sauces by the bottle as part of test program in Florida

Chick-fil-A to sell its sauces by the bottle as part of test program in Florida

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Chick-fil-A announced Wednesday it is going to start selling some of its sauces by the bottle as part of a test sales program in Florida.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Boss Sauce! Chick-fil-A Is Selling Two of Their Sauces by the Bottle in Test Markets!

Boss Sauce! Chick-fil-A Is Selling Two of Their Sauces by the Bottle in Test Markets! 01:01

 If you’ve ever been to Chick-fil-A and just loved their signature or Polynesian sauces but wish you could just take them home, wish no more! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

International Day of Women and Girls in Science celebrated at Scripps Research in Jupiter [Video]International Day of Women and Girls in Science celebrated at Scripps Research in Jupiter

Tuesday is International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Six women scientists showcased and presented their work at Scripps Research in Jupiter Tuesday morning. It is part of the Women in Science..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cobalt Blue will provide testing centre products to cobalt-for-battery supply chain participants

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) has launched a Cobalt Product Sample Program through which cobalt products and sulphur samples from a metallurgical testing...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

patsyves

Jean-Yves RT @GAFollowers: Chick-Fil-A will begin to sell signature sauces in grocery stores starting in April. 😋🔥 https://t.co/fmSqC2J5m6 3 minutes ago

star1043

Star 104.3 Chick-fil-A Is Going to Sell Bottles Dipping Sauces for the First Time https://t.co/J7uZPLzi1u 35 minutes ago

joanierat

joanierat Chick-fil-A to sell bottled sauces in Target, Publix, and Walmart - Business Insider https://t.co/paf6FLCYLS 37 minutes ago

Aleeniee

Aleen Akroush RT @ABC7: #ChickfilA lovers, rejoice! Later this spring, the fast-food chain will sell bottles of its signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian… 41 minutes ago

LibertePensador

Enepomosena RT @WLOS_13: Things are getting saucy in Florida...Do you think @ChickfilA should sell their sauces in North Carolina? https://t.co/RGm1ELg… 42 minutes ago

keyman1848

Casey Kehoe But can you buy them on Sundays?! https://t.co/PGQtgkLJQu 46 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS Things are getting saucy in Florida...Do you think @ChickfilA should sell their sauces in North Carolina? https://t.co/RGm1ELg55M 58 minutes ago

Jackson_WTeal

Jackson RT @aldotcom: Chick-fil-A will sell bottled sauces in select stores. The 16-ounce bottled sauces start at $3.49 and 100 percent of Chick-… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.