Stock Futures Signal More Virus Losses Amid Pandemic

Newsmax Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Stock futures are pointing to more losses in U.S. stock markets Thursday after President Donald Trump delivered a speech on the coronavirus outbreak that appeared to disappoint investors.
News video: US stock futures up overnight

US stock futures up overnight 01:35

 Following an historic drop yesterday on Wall Street, overnight Asian markets are up ... as well as stock futures.

Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive [Video]Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive

Stock Markets Rally Following Monday's Dive The S&P 500 bounced back more than three percent after its worst day since 2008. Markets around the world also experienced a rebound. The rebounds follow the..

US stock futures tumble as Trump’s virus response disappoints

S&P 500 futures fell as much as 4.7% to 2,610 points, near the daily downlimit of 2,601 points.
Hindu

Coronavirus: Stock futures tumble after Trump announces Europe travel ban

Stock futures are pointing to more losses in US markets after Donald Trump delivered a speech on the coronavirus outbreak that appeared to disappoint investors.
Independent

