Global shares drop after Trump speech fails to quell coronavirus fears

U.S. stocks were poised to open lower Thursday after President Trump banned travel from Europe to stem the economic fallout from the coronavirus.



Recent related videos from verified sources Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval Stock Market's 11-Year Bull Market Ends on Coronavirus Upheaval The Dow Jones closed on Wednesday on a near six percent decline. Since the peak on Wall Street a few weeks ago, the Dow is down 20.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:22Published 12 hours ago President Trump Discusses Economic Proposal To Help Calm Markets Over Coronavirus Fears CBS4's Debra Alfarone reports from D.C. with what the White House is doing to to reassure Americans. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:30Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Global stocks plunge after Trump announces coronavirus response package · Global stocks and US stock market futures dropped late Wednesday with futures for the three major US indexes falling by more than 4.5%. · The drop came...

Business Insider 10 hours ago



Read President Trump’s Speech on Coronavirus Pandemic: Full Transcript Speaking from the Oval Office, Mr. Trump announced a suspension of travel from Europe for 30 days, starting on Friday.

NYTimes.com 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this