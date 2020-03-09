You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources ASX sheds $130 billion and the dollar hits an 11-year low amid coronavirus concerns Australian shares have shed $130 billion and the dollar hit an 11-year low amid a 30 per cent oil price drop and ongoing coronavirus concerns.

SBS 4 days ago



NZ dollar hits 10-year low as world markets descend into turmoil The New Zealand dollar hit a 10-year low overnight as the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continued to unfold.The currency bumped up a little after the US...

New Zealand Herald 11 hours ago





Tweets about this Demystifying Money AUD News: Aussie Dollar Hits 12-Year Low, What Does This Mean? https://t.co/CNmX6EFxHJ https://t.co/qxvnm3RxCn 42 minutes ago