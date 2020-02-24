Global  

Coronavirus cuts store hours at Publix, Kroger, H-E-B, and more. How late is your store open?

Saturday, 14 March 2020
Retailers across the nation are trimming store hours to focus on deep cleanings and to restock shelves. Some are closing stores, too.
News video: Walmart Considering Cutting Store Hours to Combat Coronavirus

Walmart Considering Cutting Store Hours to Combat Coronavirus 00:23

 Walmart is considering cutting its store hours after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The company is also planning to ramp up its cleaning procedures to ensure shopping carts and aisles are regularly sanitized.

Kroger cuts store hours in Cincinnati, other markets

Kroger Co. is cutting store hours in Cincinnati and several other markets as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak. Kroger is cutting hours at all of...
bizjournals

H-E-B cuts store hours across Texas amid coronavirus pandemic

H-E-B LP plans to cut store hours to give it more time to keep shelves stocked as shoppers react to the novel coronavirus. All H-E-B stores — including Central...
bizjournals Also reported by •SeekingAlphaNPRThe Next Web

