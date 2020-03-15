Louis Vuitton owner LVMH to make hand sanitizers to fight coronavirus

Global Network Coronavirus: Louis Vuitton owner to start making hand sanitiser Luxury goods firm LVMH will make disinfectant gels… https://t.co/zkZyBCa2vS 3 minutes ago auburnintoxication RT @BBCBusiness: Louis Vuitton owner LVMH will use its perfume production lines to start making hand sanitiser to protect people against th… 7 minutes ago John Wynne BBC News - Coronavirus: Louis Vuitton owner to start making hand sanitiser https://t.co/qhSUAn3KhT The queues in Wa… https://t.co/gpJ8BCz17d 20 minutes ago Jennifer Marley, Marketing Strategy @ Sklar Wilton RT @kottke: "Louis Vuitton owner LVMH will use its perfume production lines to start making hand sanitiser to protect people against the co… 21 minutes ago Karey Moore RT @standardnews: The owner of Louis Vuitton will be supplying French hospitals with free hand sanitiser 👏 https://t.co/CQIKLvWrxt 22 minutes ago Sands RT @SkyNews: Perfume giant @LVMH will start making hand sanitiser for hospitals as the #coronavirus outbreak escalates https://t.co/m2k0J1d… 27 minutes ago vhemu14 RT @Chansarmest1: Louis Vuitton owner LVMH said it will use its perfume production lines to start making hand sanitiser to protect people a… 30 minutes ago