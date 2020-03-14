Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic

Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Dollar General stores will close an hour earlier and will dedicate the first hour each day to senior shoppers to help them avoid crowded stores.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Dollar General To Dedicate First Hour Of Business To Seniors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Dollar General To Dedicate First Hour Of Business To Seniors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 01:40

 The retailer announced Monday they would be doing so to give priority to some of their most vulnerable patrons, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies [Video]

Coronavirus continues to cause extreme lineups, store employees guard toilet tissue supplies

With the continued daily concerns over the spread of the covid19 virus, many continue to panic into stocking up on supplies. Yes, this virus is very serious and not to be taken lightly. Local grocery..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Reporter Update: Dollar General Dedicating First Business Hour To Seniors [Video]

Reporter Update: Dollar General Dedicating First Business Hour To Seniors

KDKA's Chris Hoffman gives the latest on the company and its efforts to accomodate seniors during the growing Coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:57Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Gap Inc. cuts store hours, adds to leadership team

Gap Inc. moved to reduce the impact of the unrolling coronavirus pandemic by temporarily reducing store hours in the United States and Canada a few days after...
bizjournals

H-E-B cuts store hours across Texas to keep shelved stocks during coronavirus pandemic

H-E-B LP plans to cut store hours to give it more time to keep shelves stocked as shoppers react to the novel coronavirus. All H-E-B stores — including Central...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

karend1126

Karen Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/8zGPbfVfj5 13 minutes ago

dmarengo1

Debra Obinna Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/6QmuWqvWoX via @usatoday 20 minutes ago

thegreatkevun

Kevinem Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic I hope more stores… https://t.co/S9lA2I0hv1 44 minutes ago

AdrianaMendez

Adriana Mendez Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/a6YsKOfuq2 via @usatoday 2 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic Dollar General stor… https://t.co/BiNkpv82Ac 3 hours ago

E_RODRIGUEZ_IG

Enrique Rodriguez ❤️💯 Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/V3LSErSyjf 3 hours ago

usacustomers

USA Customers Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior #shoppers during #coronavirus #pandemic https://t.co/6tBTW29k0d 4 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Dollar General cuts store hours, dedicates hour to senior shoppers during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/YXm6VlfnB8 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.