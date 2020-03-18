Global  

Kroger CEO on fears of coronavirus shortages: 'There's plenty of food in the supply chain.'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
In response to concerns about potential food shortages, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said in an interview there's "plenty of food in the supply chain."
Mayor Steinberg: There's Plenty Of Food Available

Mayor Steinberg: There's Plenty Of Food Available 00:19

 In response to the long lines at grocery stores, there's no need to hoard, said Mayor Steinberg.

