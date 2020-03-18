Jumpei ARAI 荒井順平 This is it. USA Today: Kroger CEO on fears of coronavirus shortages: 'There's plenty of food in the supply chain.'… https://t.co/tyOYBooIys 2 days ago

TeamPOAA RT @alexcoolidge: JUST IN USA TODAY: @Kroger CEO on fears of coronavirus shortages: 'There's plenty of food in the supply chain.' https://t… 2 days ago

Scott Andersen Kroger CEO on fears of coronavirus shortages: 'There's plenty of food in the supply chain.' https://t.co/3v0Wbkjpp5 via @YahooFinance 2 days ago

David Jennison Kroger CEO on fears of coronavirus shortages: 'There's plenty of food in the supply chain.' - USA TODAY https://t.co/AMUadQoVbi 2 days ago

Word on the Street Kroger CEO on fears of coronavirus shortages: 'There's plenty of food in the supply chain.' https://t.co/qd6WY4XaNI via @usatoday 2 days ago

Earl Greene Kroger CEO on fears of coronavirus shortages: 'There's plenty of food in the supply chain.' https://t.co/d3KfTur2Cs 2 days ago

Darren Goldfarb RT @johniadarola: Kroger CEO on fears of coronavirus shortages: 'There's plenty of food in the supply chain.' https://t.co/4CpVyp9D42 via @… 2 days ago