Mnuchin Warns Virus Could Yield 20 Percent Jobless Rate Without Action

Newsmax Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin raised the possibility with Republican senators that without government intervention, the U.S. could see 20% unemployment, according to people familiar with the matter.
Europe tightens curbs with economic toll worsening: Virus update

Governments in Europe tightened curbs on free movement to stem the outbreak and are exploring ways to ease the financial impact. US Treasury Secretary Steven...
Bangkok Post


