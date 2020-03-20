Global  

Walmart Hiring 150,000, Pay Bonuses as Parking Lot Virus Testing Looms

Newsmax Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Walmart Inc. is hiring 150,000 temporary workers to meet surging demand for everyday goods, as the U.S. retail giant prepares to start coronavirus tests in store parking lots this weekend.The new employees will largely work in distribution centers and many will become...
