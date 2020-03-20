Global  

Taxes 2020: April 15 federal tax filing deadline extended to July 15

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The Trump administration will push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday in a tweet.
News video: US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus

US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus 01:00

 US Tax Payment Deadline Extended 90 Days Due to Coronavirus The announcement was made by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who said Americans should still file by the standard April 15 date for refunds. Steve Mnuchin, via news conference Mnuchin added that the delay applies to people with up to $1...

US authorities delay tax filing deadline by three months

US officials have decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alert: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 tax filing deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 tax filing deadline.
