Furloughed Hilton workers offered access to other jobs during coronavirus pandemic

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Furloughed Hilton employees in the U.S. will be given direct access to an online resource center and expedited hiring during the coronavirus.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published Celebrated LA Chef Nancy Silverton Handing Out Free Meals To Industry Workers Impacted By Coronavirus Pandemic 02:04 Celebrated Los Angeles chef Nancy Silverton, the co-owner of the Mozza group, and some of her staff are giving out free meals and other critical items like wipes to restaurant service industry workers who are now jobless because of the outbreak and its resulting shutdowns.