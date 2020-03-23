Stock futures cut losses Monday after the Federal Reserve prepared to launch an expansion of lending programs in an effort to shield the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Cam30 RT @pccote66: Stocks poised for gains as Federal Reserve expands lending programs to support faltering financial markets. https://t.co/8R0v… 3 days ago StopTheMadness Stocks fall even as Federal Reserve expands lending programs to support faltering financial markets https://t.co/iPajyys9u2 3 days ago Cam30 Stocks poised for gains as Federal Reserve expands lending programs to support faltering financial markets. https://t.co/8R0vyPxhu5 3 days ago Vara Sue Tamminga Stocks poised for gains as Federal Reserve expands lending programs to support faltering financial markets… https://t.co/9ufPJd8Q8k 3 days ago Sarah Leach USA TODAY: Stocks poised for gains as Federal Reserve expands lending programs to support faltering financial marke… https://t.co/67NyUcCSpO 3 days ago