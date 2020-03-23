Global  

Rick Scott to Newsmax TV: Suspend Credit Card, Mortgage Payments During Outbreak

Newsmax Monday, 23 March 2020
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax TV on Monday that Americans should get a thirty to sixty-day break from payments on credit cards and mortgages while the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.
