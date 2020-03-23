Rick Scott to Newsmax TV: Suspend Credit Card, Mortgage Payments During Outbreak Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax TV on Monday that Americans should get a thirty to sixty-day break from payments on credit cards and mortgages while the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Amable12 Rick Scott to Newsmax TV: Suspend Credit Card, Mortgage Payments During Outbreak | https://t.co/hra4lz0jfo… https://t.co/BFbVfaHA6e 22 minutes ago chysalis01 RT @newsmax: Rick Scott to Newsmax TV: Suspend credit card, mortgage payments during outbreak https://t.co/CaQpT7begS https://t.co/GPPqWzxD… 36 minutes ago Mark Graben RT @Ronny_Malone: Rick Scott to Newsmax TV: Suspend Credit Card, Mortgage Payments During Outbreak | https://t.co/9NfsUZU4vV https://t.co/k… 45 minutes ago RON Rick Scott to Newsmax TV: Suspend Credit Card, Mortgage Payments During Outbreak | https://t.co/9NfsUZU4vV… https://t.co/dIZl6NoxTk 53 minutes ago Andrew Ellis Rick Scott to Newsmax TV: Suspend Credit Card, Mortgage Payments During Outbreak | https://t.co/ogxoQFSsO9… https://t.co/5yzuVLVqUO 1 hour ago Friedrich List Even #reactionaries like him are starting to get it. #RickScott to Newsmax TV: #Suspend #CreditCardPayments,… https://t.co/sqGUmw09SK 2 hours ago