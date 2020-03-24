Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Beware Twitter hack offering masks for sale

Beware Twitter hack offering masks for sale

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Twitter users report direct messages going out to their followers urging them to buy the masks. But Twitter itself says the site wasn't victim of a hack.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: COVID-19 Twitter Warning: Users Being Hacked By Sites Selling Masks!

COVID-19 Twitter Warning: Users Being Hacked By Sites Selling Masks! 01:05

 Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a latest Twitter hack that links you to a fake site selling masks.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OrgSolutionsLLC

Janet Jackson/ OSLLC RT @ExpedientTech: Beware Twitter hack offering masks for sale https://t.co/2dG9LaHxIb 6 days ago

fwobthree

Fred Beware Twitter hack offering masks for sale https://t.co/fVBv8WiM1V 6 days ago

CredicoJennifer

Jennifer. Credico RT @TheFuglyFrog: Beware Twitter hack offering masks for sale https://t.co/7MtOGsbRdr 1 week ago

TheFuglyFrog

~ 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕱𝖚𝖌𝖑𝖞 𝕱𝖗𝖔𝖌 ~😷✌️❤️🙏 Beware Twitter hack offering masks for sale https://t.co/7MtOGsbRdr 1 week ago

PeacemakerRoars

PeaceMAKER Roars RT @LogicalLove1: Beware Twitter hack offering masks for sale https://t.co/RWWweCv5FX via @usatoday 1 week ago

moonbreeze2

moonbreeze RT @ohiomail: Beware Twitter hack offering masks for sale https://t.co/FTFhusEgLK 1 week ago

ohiomail

ohiomail Beware Twitter hack offering masks for sale https://t.co/FTFhusEgLK 1 week ago

ExpedientTech

Expedient Technology Beware Twitter hack offering masks for sale https://t.co/2dG9LaHxIb 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.