Cadillac CT5-V sport sedan arrives as 2020's most pleasant surprise Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The CT5-V's features and performance make it a strong new competitor for the Audi S4, BMW M340i and Mercedes-AMG C43.

