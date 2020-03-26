Global  

Paul Tudor Jones Sees Regular Virus Testing, Isolation for Workers in Future

Newsmax Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones said workers in the U.S. should start thinking about resuming a different kind of life after the worst of Covid-19 -- one with widespread testing and periodic self-isolation.
