Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Peter Navarro: High Unemployment Numbers 'Totally Expected'

Peter Navarro: High Unemployment Numbers 'Totally Expected'

Newsmax Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The news that a record 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment last week was "totally expected" at the White House, trade advisor Peter Navarro said Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

juneberrytree1

June Peter Navarro: High Unemployment Numbers 'Totally Expected' https://t.co/Dg5IELZNI3 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.