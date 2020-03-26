Peter Navarro: High Unemployment Numbers 'Totally Expected' Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The news that a record 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment last week was "totally expected" at the White House, trade advisor Peter Navarro said Thursday. 👓 View full article

