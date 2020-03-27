RBI cuts Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.4%, Reverse Repo Rate by 90 basis points to 4%

Saya Homes RBI cuts repo rate by 75 bps to 4.40% to mitigate COVID-19 impact! #RBIActs #RepoRate #RBI #RBIGovernor… https://t.co/1wDTSlZhHJ 2 minutes ago

EMPLOYMENT NEWS RT @PIB_India: #CoronavirusOutbreak 🎯RBI cuts Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.4% | ➡️Reverse Repo Rate by 90 basis points to 4% | 🎯… 5 minutes ago

GoNewsIndia In an emergency move to counter the economic fallout of the @COVID2019 #lockdown, @RBI cuts #reporate by 75 basis p… https://t.co/IcM3GlptiI 6 minutes ago

Maynk TheIndian. RT @PiyushGoyal: Along with 3 months moratorium on interest of working capital and term loans, @RBI also cuts Repo Rate by 75 basis points… 8 minutes ago

BloombergQuint RBI's Monetary Policy Committee cut repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4%; which is the lowest since 2004 when it was at 4.5%… https://t.co/5CJnp0QSCW 11 minutes ago

Prashant Sharma RT @BloombergQuint: The reverse repo rate has been reduced to 4%; lowest since 2010. #MPC Read more 👇 https://t.co/rNncI01YWA 12 minutes ago

Choukidar Rohit Shrivastava RT @satyakumar_y: Some very important announcements. -RBI cuts Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.4% | -Reverse Repo Rate by 90 basis po… 21 minutes ago