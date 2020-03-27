Global  

RBI cuts Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.4%, Reverse Repo Rate by 90 basis points to 4%

DNA Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India has cut the Repo Rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent and the Reverse Repo Rate by 90 basis points to 4 per cent.
