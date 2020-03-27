Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Cheesecake Factory furloughs 41,000 hourly workers because of coronavirus

Cheesecake Factory furloughs 41,000 hourly workers because of coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The Cheesecake Factory has furloughed 41,000 hourly employees related to restaurant closings caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GOBankingRates - Published < > Embed
News video: How Hourly Workers Have Been Affected By Coronavirus

How Hourly Workers Have Been Affected By Coronavirus 01:24

 The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world has wreaked havoc on the working person, especially those who are employed hourly. But just how many have been affected by limited hours, unpaid leave or termination?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NRNonline

Restaurant News Cheesecake Factory furloughs 41,000 hourly workers in COVID-19 wake https://t.co/3g2uI4vDRA @RonRuggless via… https://t.co/ljqzds4SuS 5 minutes ago

HereForTrump4

HereForTrumpOnly RT @steph93065: Cheesecake Factory furloughs 41k hourly workers without pay. @Cheesecake Remember the companies that abandoned us during… 6 minutes ago

nintres

nintres Cheesecake Factory furloughs 41,000 hourly workers because of coronavirus https://t.co/dD3AgOwIL7 via @USATODAY 53 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Cheesecake Factory furloughs 41,000 hourly workers because of coronavirus https://t.co/FHm8p9UtBZ 1 hour ago

BrandiMishonna

Molly Carter RT @NYDailyNews: The Cheesecake Factory is coping. Furloughed employees won’t get a weekly paycheck, but they will retain insurance and be… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.