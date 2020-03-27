Trump Demands GM, Ford Build Ventilators

Friday, 27 March 2020 () President Donald Trump urged General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. on Friday to quickly build badly needed ventilators for COVID-19 patients and suggested he could invoke the Defense Production Act. GM and Ford announced they are working with companies ...
Ford and UAW fight Covid-19. Ford Motor Company and the UAW are working with 3M, and GE Healthcare to produce Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PARP), ventilators, and face shields to meet the urgent demand of people facing the Covid-19 pandemic. Ford plans on producing more than 100,000 face...
