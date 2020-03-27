Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Trump Demands GM, Ford Build Ventilators

Trump Demands GM, Ford Build Ventilators

Newsmax Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump urged General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. on Friday to quickly build badly needed ventilators for COVID-19 patients and suggested he could invoke the Defense Production Act. GM and Ford announced they are working with companies ...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Autoblog Minute - Published < > Embed
News video: Ford and UAW join the Covid-19 fight

Ford and UAW join the Covid-19 fight 01:43

 Ford and UAW fight Covid-19. Ford Motor Company and the UAW are working with 3M, and GE Healthcare to produce Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PARP), ventilators, and face shields to meet the urgent demand of people facing the Covid-19 pandemic. Ford plans on producing more than 100,000 face...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mirai_Life_Sec

Mirai Life Securities Trump blasts GM, Ford over ventilators; could order action https://t.co/XzHZ2AYhxd https://t.co/6ndAYNNtlC 11 minutes ago

Ashdracs

Ashdax RT @Automotive_News: Trump: GM efforts 'never seem to work out' https://t.co/qdpI4KsjNt 12 minutes ago

Ashdracs

Ashdax RT @Automotive_News: Trump demands GM, Ford build ventilators; could order action https://t.co/peGHfpn8BA 12 minutes ago

jamiegray

Jamie Gray Trump demands GM, Ford build ventilators; could order action https://t.co/Mcgg2YmHhs https://t.co/Ayh30JeLv9 25 minutes ago

DetroitBureau

Paul Eisenstein Presiden Trump jumps on Twitter to jump on GM, Ford for not moving fast enough to build ventilators and other medic… https://t.co/jW2NLHjYta 34 minutes ago

holyguitarman7

scott michael shafer Trump Demands GM, Ford Build Ventilators; Could Order Action | https://t.co/vak5dOWms0 https://t.co/cbMFQL7qwO via @Newsmax 39 minutes ago

LindaKristine50

Gypsy Warrior Woman Trump Demands GM, Ford Build Ventilators https://t.co/gQpRAsSHKv #Newsmax via @Newsmax 39 minutes ago

thephilosotroll

Joshua Stein, philosophy, ethics, politics We wouldn't be having this problem if Trump had listened to medical experts 2 months ago when they started talking… https://t.co/XvRJJGp97i 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.