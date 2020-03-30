Global  

Stocks set to open higher as investors brace for another volatile week

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
U.S. stocks were set to open higher Monday, as investors braced for another volatile week following a surge of U.S. infections from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
lenglui63

森森🇭🇲 RT @ReutersBiz: U.S. stocks opened higher as President Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus by extending his stay-at-home gui… 35 seconds ago

ReutersBiz

Reuters Business U.S. stocks opened higher as President Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus by extending his stay-at-… https://t.co/9t5eyiB4io 5 minutes ago

FXandCryptos

F Lopez Stocks open higher as investors prepare to assess the coronavirus damage -Dow opens 102 points, 0.5%, higher -S&P 5… https://t.co/EGBHIQIn2U 10 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Wall Street set to open higher as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown Wall Street was set to open slightly hi… https://t.co/MOxJugsxHx 11 minutes ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Wall Street set to open higher as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown https://t.co/6aEAZFStpH https://t.co/r9LxRDZQeP 12 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost Wall Street set to open higher as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown https://t.co/lgyx4BxPBH 15 minutes ago

OstoulSB

OSTOUL Securities Wall Street set to open higher as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown https://t.co/KLXcr8vOnY https://t.co/RF4MW1DXql 17 minutes ago

forestecw

Forest Echter "Wall Street Set to Open Higher as Investors Weigh Stimulus Against Shutdown" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/d4w7XhtAL1 18 minutes ago

