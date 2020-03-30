Fed: Virus Job Losses Could Total 47 Million, Unemployment Rate May Hit 32% Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits is forecast to set a record for the second straight week following 3.28 million in last week’s data, with the darkest prediction expecting the figure to almost double. 👓 View full article

