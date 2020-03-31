Free tacos at Taco Bell drive-thrus as part of its coronavirus response

Global  

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Taco Bell is giving away free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos March 31 in the drive-thru of participating locations amid COVID-19 crisis.
 Just a reminder - it's taco Tuesday! And Taco Bell locations across the country are giving away free tacos while supplies last.

