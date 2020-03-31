How I became a ballerina: Misty Copeland Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

From humble beginnings, Misty Copeland became the African American female principal dancer for American Ballet Theatre in New York.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NINA FIELDS-POURVARA How I became a ballerina: Misty Copeland https://t.co/NHCwgWfqkG 2 hours ago Costello, King & Asc How I became a ballerina: Misty Copeland https://t.co/z0g1CCW7UE https://t.co/DbrPUl29TU 3 hours ago