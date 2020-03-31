Organizer of Amazon warehouse walkout fired, Whole Foods sick out strike begins

Global  

Workers at Whole Foods Market planned to call in sick Tuesday to protest work conditions at stores. They want hazard pay and safety supplies.
 Amazon fired an employee after they helped organize a walkout over the company’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

