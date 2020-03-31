Global  

Gas prices plunge below $2 per gallon and continue to plummet amid coronavirus

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The national average price of gasoline has plunged below $2 per gallon, and the freefall is not likely to stop there during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Florida Gas Prices Drop Below $2 Per Gallon

Florida Gas Prices Drop Below $2 Per Gallon 00:26

 For the first time in four years, gas prices in Florida are now averaging less than two dollars per gallon. Demand for gasoline and other oil-based products has plummeted in recent weeks, as the coronavirus keeps people at home. Katie Johnston reports.

