For the first time in four years, gas prices in Florida are now averaging less than two dollars per gallon. Demand for gasoline and other oil-based products has plummeted in recent weeks, as the coronavirus keeps people at home. Katie Johnston reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Ash Upton RT @WRCB: GAS PRICES TAKES DIP: The plunge can be attributed to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has wiped out demand as people are… 1 hour ago
WRCB-TV GAS PRICES TAKES DIP: The plunge can be attributed to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has wiped out demand… https://t.co/kBb42Myxkk 3 hours ago
Griselda RT @CNNBusiness: The average price of a gallon of gas has fallen below $2 in the US — the lowest price in four years, according to AAA. The… 10 hours ago
CNN Business The average price of a gallon of gas has fallen below $2 in the US — the lowest price in four years, according to A… https://t.co/FUAiINKZaV 10 hours ago
voiceofthehwy Gas prices plunge below $2 per gallon and continue to plummet amid coronavirus https://t.co/v3LjPN3y7Q https://t.co/Mi3Io2lLnY 11 hours ago
DSMWcom Gas prices plunge below $2 per gallon and continue to plummet amid coronavirus https://t.co/vKquFpcLl6 12 hours ago
Ali Dahoud Gas prices plunge below $2 per gallon and continue to plummet amid coronavirus https://t.co/qUwG62m1vc 12 hours ago
CNN Business The average price of a gallon of gas has fallen below $2 in the US — the lowest price in four years, according to A… https://t.co/WjkbfySgJ6 12 hours ago