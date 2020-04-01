Global  

Home Depot executes 'stop-sale' order for N95 masks, donates them to health care workers during coronavirus

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Home Depot said it has halted all sales of N95 masks at its stores and website and "redirected" the respirators to be donated to health care workers.
News video: Missouri church makes face masks for health care workers

Missouri church makes face masks for health care workers 03:18

 Seamstresses at Fellowship Church in Greenwood and Raymore are part of a national movement of people making face masks for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

