Home Depot executes 'stop-sale' order for N95 masks, donates them to health care workers during coronavirus

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Home Depot said it has halted all sales of N95 masks at its stores and website and "redirected" the respirators to be donated to health care workers.

