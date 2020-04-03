Global  

Disney furloughs to start April 19 amid coronavirus pandemic; droves of workers affected

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
With Disneyland and Disney World closed "until further notice" amid the coronavirus, the Walt Disney Co. is furloughing workers starting April 19.
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Rent Due Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Rent Due Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 01:51

 April 1 is bringing a lot of pain to workers who have lost their jobs or had their hours reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

