With Disneyland and Disney World closed "until further notice" amid the coronavirus, the Walt Disney Co. is furloughing workers starting April 19.

You Might Like

Tweets about this SERCO dies WE Live RT @LadyQanuck: Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus Walt Disney Co. said on Thursday it will start furloughs of… 3 minutes ago ✨LadyQanuck 🇨🇦✨ Disney to furlough some U.S. employees in wake of coronavirus Walt Disney Co. said on Thursday it will start furlo… https://t.co/kUhk6U5Rl6 29 minutes ago Alex Bender RT @Enquirer: Disney furloughs to start April 19 amid coronavirus pandemic; droves of workers affected https://t.co/IuYnYqWW9a 2 hours ago bertha j blanchard RT @azcentral: Disney furloughs to start April 19 amid coronavirus pandemic; droves of workers affected https://t.co/RxqrQ6bJwv 2 hours ago azcentral Disney furloughs to start April 19 amid coronavirus pandemic; droves of workers affected https://t.co/RxqrQ6bJwv 2 hours ago Enquirer Disney furloughs to start April 19 amid coronavirus pandemic; droves of workers affected https://t.co/IuYnYqWW9a 2 hours ago Ken Pilcher Sad News. Disney Furloughs start April 19th https://t.co/Dc2zTPWDTY https://t.co/nH2xKqZ0QT 4 hours ago