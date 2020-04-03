Global  

WSJ: Trump Discussed Shutting Oil Production in Gulf of Mexico

Newsmax Friday, 3 April 2020
The Trump administration reportedly has discussed a mandated shutdown of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico due to the coronavirus spreading among workers on offshore platforms.It is unclear whether the proposal, which comes as several workers on oil platforms test...
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Oil soars after Trump claims Saudi-Russia deal

Oil soars after Trump claims Saudi-Russia deal 01:42

 Oil prices skyrocketed Thursday after President Trump said Saudi Arabia and Russia will announce a deal to cut global production that could reverse a crash in prices. Conway G. Gittens has more.

