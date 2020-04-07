Global  

Allstate, American Family Insurance to return millions in auto premiums as drivers hit the road less during coronavirus

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Allstate and American Family Insurance will give policyholders millions of dollars back because of a drop in claims during the coronavirus crisis.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Allstate To Return $600M In Premiums As Drivers Stay

Allstate To Return $600M In Premiums As Drivers Stay "Safer-At-Home" And Off The Road 02:09

 The change in the number of people driving during the coronavirus pandemic has prompted auto insurer Allstate to return more than $600 million in premium payments to its customers, but it's unclear if drivers in California will benefit.

