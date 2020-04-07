Global  

Earl Graves Sr., Black Enterprise founder dies at age 85

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Earl Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise and iconic entrepreneur in the black community, has died.
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. Dies At 85

Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. Dies At 85 00:16

 The founder of Black Enterprise and Morgan State University graduate Earl G. Graves passed away Monday, April 6. He was 85.

TheDaviDavis

Davi Davis RT @blackenterprise: It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. earlier t… 10 seconds ago

yolandabwriting

Yolanda B. RT @TheRoot: The founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, Earl Gilbert Graves Sr., has died at the age of 85 after a long battle with Alz… 2 minutes ago

AvenueP

Duke Togo RT @ABC: NEW: Earl G. Graves, Black Enterprise magazine founder and black publishing pioneer, dies at age 85. https://t.co/OFF0jTcxvF 2 minutes ago

Lindagrangran1A

Linda Riley RT @ABCWorldNews: REST IN PEACE: Earl G. Graves, Black Enterprise magazine founder and black publishing pioneer, dies at age 85. https://t.… 2 minutes ago

CitizenWayne13

Citizen Wayne Update Shares on the Fly https://t.co/z3TNAJ03KY 3 minutes ago

pasburysmith

Pamela Asbury-Smith, Author RT @keithboykin: Earl Graves was a legend. As the founder of Black Enterprise magazine, he inspired legions of past, current and future bla… 3 minutes ago

blk_culture

BLK Culture Earl Graves Sr., Founder Of Black Enterprise And Ultimate Champion Of Black Business, Passes Away At 85 https://t.co/PTA2DxDihy 3 minutes ago

bigalneversleep

Noel Darling🌚 RT @KINGKADRIE: RIP to Earl G Graves Sr, a fellow Morganite and founder of Black Enterprise — an outlet that has continuously highlighted t… 3 minutes ago

