Refinancing your mortgage during a pandemic

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Mortgage rates are falling near record lows again amid economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and mortgage refinance applications are surging. Last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said refinance applications increased 168% from the same time a year ago. LendingTree chief economist Tendayi Kapfidze joins CBSN to discuss the benefits and risks to refinancing your mortgage now.


