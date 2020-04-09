Global  

IMF Sees World Economy in Worst Recession Since Great Depression

Newsmax Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The International Monetary Fund sees the world economy suffering its worst recession since the Great Depression this year, with emerging markets and low-income nations in Africa, Latin America and Asia at particularly high risk.
