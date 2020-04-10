Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Trump Vows to 'Expedite Help' for Beleaguered Farmers

Trump Vows to 'Expedite Help' for Beleaguered Farmers

Newsmax Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said he has asked his agriculture secretary to "use all of the funds and authorities at his disposal," to aid U.S. farmers, whose financial peril has worsened in the coronavirus pandemic. The administration plans to announce an aid package next week,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.