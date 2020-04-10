Global  

Harvard University Taps Credit Market for Up to $1.1 Billion

Newsmax Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Harvard, the richest U.S. university, is tapping the credit markets for as much as $1.1 billion at a time when it can secure lower funding costs after recent steep rate cuts made to address the coronavirus pandemic.
