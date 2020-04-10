Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Money News > Not everyone is getting a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check. Here's who will be left out.

Not everyone is getting a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check. Here's who will be left out.

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Millions of Americans will be left out when the Internal Revenue Service starts distributing $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks next week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Martin County Sheriff William Snyder shares how scammers are trying to take your coronavirus stimulus check

WEB EXTRA: Martin County Sheriff William Snyder shares how scammers are trying to take your coronavirus stimulus check 00:50

 Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said scammers have already tried to con people out of their fair share of the multi-trillion dollar stimulus package.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

venom_killer21

michael perry RT @SecondLady: “The stigma is one of the biggest roadblocks for people getting help. We wanted to get people talking about it. Everyone ha… 1 minute ago

79topper

my own person RT @File411: Welp...that’s not a surprise, see upthread Not everyone is getting a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check. Here's who will be le… 1 minute ago

MrPQR

The Enlightened One RT @SenatorTimScott: Just so everyone knows, Senate Democrats just objected to extending funding for the Paycheck Protection Program. More… 2 minutes ago

MissSoulSmile

catch me inside Not everyone is getting a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check. Here's who will be left out. https://t.co/TGAm97BgMQ via @usatoday 3 minutes ago

monicasegura

monica RT @RodneyEllis: No matter what you look like, where you live, or how much money you have, when you’re sick, getting care is everyone’s fir… 3 minutes ago

MWallacell

Murphy Wallace ll USA TODAY: Who is left out? Not everyone is getting a stimulus check https://t.co/vPneXvuIKI 4 minutes ago

pixplz

😷 pixplz 😷 @DailyBlaize @marielgarzaLAT First, the CDC now recommends that everyone should cover their faces. Second, you can… https://t.co/Q0yDD7WDOj 5 minutes ago

Marc_ymarc

Marc Boehm USA TODAY: Who is left out? Not everyone is getting a stimulus check https://t.co/IDPuuGALv8 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.