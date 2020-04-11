Global  

Lego is producing 13,000 face visors a day for healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Saturday, 11 April 2020
The toy company Lego is using its resources to build protective gear for Danish healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: New York lights up for healthcare workers

New York lights up for healthcare workers 00:33

 Famous buildings in New York are lit in red, white and blue in support of healthcare workers fighting coronavirus. New York has been the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, accounting for almost half its 16,000 deaths.

Cuyahoga Falls first responders hold appreciation parade for healthcare workers [Video]

Cuyahoga Falls first responders hold appreciation parade for healthcare workers

Hospital staff at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls were surprised with a parade in their honor, hosted by the city’s first responders, showing support and unity with others who are working..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5
Ireland shines a light in tribute to Covid-19 victims and healthcare workers [Video]

Ireland shines a light in tribute to Covid-19 victims and healthcare workers

Thousands of people around Ireland joined together to “Shine Your Light” to remember those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and to honour frontline staff and healthcare workers. People took..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Apple has begun designing and producing face shields to protect health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic (AAPL)

Apple has begun designing and producing face shields to protect health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic (AAPL)· Apple has begun designing and producing face shields to protect health care workers in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. · Apple CEO Tim...
Business Insider

Coronavirus: Nike repurposes footwear to create face shields for frontline healthcare workers

'Nike will continue to seek ways to further support the courageous healthcare workers,' sportswear brand states
Independent

