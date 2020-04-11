Gov. Abbott Plans Guidelines Next Week to Restart Texas Economy Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday he'll sign an executive order next week outlining guidelines for reopening Texas businesses shut down over the pandemic. "Next week I will be providing an executive order talking about what will be done in Texas about reopening Texas businesses,"... 👓 View full article

