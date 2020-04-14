Global  

IMF: Great Lockdown Recession Likely Worst Since Depression

Newsmax Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The International Monetary Fund predicted the "Great Lockdown" recession would be the steepest in almost a century and warned the world economy's contraction and recovery would be worse than anticipated if the coronavirus lingers or returns.
