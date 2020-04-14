Trump, Governors Must Plot Clear Path to Reopening Economy
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () The risk, economically speaking, is a confused end to the U.S. coronavirus lockdown. If some people follow Trump’s advice and others follow the state governors’ orders, presumably the risk of the virus would rise.
U.S. President Donald Trump proposed guidelines on Thursday under which U.S. state governors could act to revive the U.S. economy from its coronavirus shutdown in a staggered, three-stage process. Gavino Garay has more.