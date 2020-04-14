Larry Kudlow: Trump Planning 'Important Announcements' on Economy Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump is planning some "very important announcements" in the next day or two about reopening the U.S. economy and is considering a "rolling" re-entry in certain parts of the country, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday. "The country is ready to go back to work." 👓 View full article

