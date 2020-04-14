Global  

Larry Kudlow: Trump Planning 'Important Announcements' on Economy

Newsmax Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is planning some "very important announcements" in the next day or two about reopening the U.S. economy and is considering a "rolling" re-entry in certain parts of the country, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Tuesday.  "The country is ready to go back to work."
