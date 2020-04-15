Want Relief Money Sooner? Give The IRS Your Bank Account Number

The Treasury has begun sending $1,200 relief payments to people economically affected by the coronavirus. The IRS set up a website for those who haven't already supplied their bank information.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Branson Phillips RT @NPR: The latest on the coronavirus: 💵 How to get your relief money sooner: https://t.co/Fa0UKT6jF5 🍎 Should you disinfect your grocer… 1 minute ago Lala Li RT @NPR: The IRS has launched a pair of websites to speed $1,200 relief payments to those who haven't already supplied the government with… 27 minutes ago