Want Relief Money Sooner? Give The IRS Your Bank Account Number

NPR Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Treasury has begun sending $1,200 relief payments to people economically affected by the coronavirus. The IRS set up a website for those who haven't already supplied their bank information.
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: I.R.S. Stimulus money on the way

I.R.S. Stimulus money on the way 01:52

 Check your bank account! The I.R.S. has began sending out the coronavirus stimulus money.

