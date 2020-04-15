Global  

IRS 'Get My Payment' coronavirus stimulus check portal hit by early glitches

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
IRS issues coronavirus stimulus checks and rolls out "Get My Payment" tool early in the game, but some taxpayers are met with early glitches.
Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Stimulus payments arriving for some

Stimulus payments arriving for some 01:33

 If you haven't received your payment, the IRS says it's going to keep issuing payments to Americans as fast as it can.

