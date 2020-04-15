USDA Aims to Buy Milk, Meat to Help Farmers Hit by Coronavirus Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The Trump administration would like to make purchases of milk and meat products as part of a $15.5 billion initial aid package to farmers rattled by the coronavirus, said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. 👓 View full article

