USDA Aims to Buy Milk, Meat to Help Farmers Hit by Coronavirus

Newsmax Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Trump administration would like to make purchases of milk and meat products as part of a $15.5 billion initial aid package to farmers rattled by the coronavirus, said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.
